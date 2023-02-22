ARRI has launched its new line of Impression Filters, designed to give a vintage feel to Signature Prime and Signature Zoom lenses.

The eight Impression V Filters are made up of four negative and four positive diopter filters, which incrementally shift the focus characteristics of the image, allowing a range of detuned looks to be created for Super 35 or large format with one set of Signature lenses.

According to ARRI, the filters “make an entire lens set more versatile and creatively expressive” in that productions can craft a detuned look without needing extensive prep time, and add a secondary look without hiring a second set of lenses.

While diopters are traditionally positioned in front of a lens to reduce its close focus distance, ARRI’s new Impression V Filters attach to the back of Signature lenses via the built-in rear magnetic filter adapter and alter the bokeh.

The affect of the Impression V Filters on bokeh is most noticeable in background highlights, which get more of a “donut” effect (bright around the edges) with negative filters, and more of a “bauble” effect (brighter in the middle) with positive filters. ARRI touts that the positive filters have a softer, “nostalgic, glamourous feel, with swirly bokeh, glowing skin tones” while negative filters have a gritter look, with inward-pulling bokeh for “intense, vibrant backgrounds.

The four positive Impression V Filters are named IV 070P, IV 140P, IV 230P, and IV 330P, while the four negative filters are IV 050N, IV 100N, IV 200N, and IV 290N. The increasing numbers signify a stronger diopter effect. Impression V Filters are designed to be used at T1.8, where the effect is strongest and lens scales remain accurate. Positive filters attach directly to the rear of each Signature lens, whereas the negative filters require a shim to be added to the back of the lens first. There is a 2 mm shim for shooting at T1.8, and a 1.85 mm shim to act as a base for the additional shimming required to shoot with Signature Zooms, or at higher stops with Signature Primes.

The Impression V Filters work with ARRI’s latest cameras, including the ALEXA 35, ALEXA Mini LF, ALEXA LF and ALEXA 65. The filters are sold in a kit that contains all eight positive and negative diopters, as well as a shim set, an adjustable torque screwdriver for adding shims, and inscribable Velcro tabs for labeling filtered lenses on set, and an aluminum flight case. The eight filter types can also be purchased in a separate three-filter set that includes foam inlays, Velcro tabs and — in the case of the negative filters — a shim set. Velcro sets and shim sets can also be purchased separately.

While the Impression V Filters and shims can be mounted to lenses without requiring a qualified lens technician, ARRI recommends that decisions about which type of filter to use should be made prior to shooting whenever possible. At a stop of T1.8, productions that like the positive look can interchange all four positive filters quickly and easily, and productions that choose the negative look can attach shims in advance and swap between the four negative filters on set. It may also be possible to add or remove shims on set, depending on the crew, the location, and the specific conditions.