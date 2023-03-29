Atomos Cloud Studio, a suite of cloud-based video production services, is now available, offering a range of subscription-based tools for remote collaboration and live production.

The suite comprises Atomos Capture to Cloud, Atomos Stream, and Atomos Live Production, and leverages the Connect range of network-enabled monitor-recorder devices: Atomos Connect for Ninja V and Ninja V+, and Shogun Connect. Zato Connect supports Atomos Capture to Cloud and Atomos Stream.

Further, Atomos camera-mounted devices can not only be updated, and feature enhanced in the field, but they can also easily be integrated into remote and collaborative productions anywhere in the world.

Atomos CEO Trevor Elbourne said the cloud studio was a way to augment video production.

“Filmmakers and video content producers everywhere can access Atomos Cloud Studio to collaborate and share their work faster than ever before, create a polished live production, or stream content to the platform of their choice directly from the camera,” he said.

Live production is available to use in a fully featured BETA, allowing for three types of live production shows. A basic show would be perfect for a live webcast with up to four locked-off cameras, streaming to a single social media platform. A standard show incorporates more audio functionality, including intercom talkback, transitions and picture-in-picture, and would be ideally suited to a school sports event or concert.

The advanced show brings all the features of Atomos Live Production into play for a truly polished output. The tools it provides include a fully featured 4-input video switcher, sound mixer, video transition effects, still graphics, animated graphics, tally lights when cameras are live, and a fully featured intercom system.

Source inputs can be a camera-mounted Ninja V or Ninja V+ fitted with an Atomos Connect module, or the all-in-one Shogun Connect. In addition, Atomos will also offer a Pro Camera iOS app, a powerful 4K video capture app for filmmakers that turns the Apple iPhone into an alternative live production source.

Program output can be routed to any popular social media platform, or RTMP/S destination, in addition to monitoring feeds sent to the Atomos Monitor Apple TV app.

Atomos Capture to Cloud offers direct integration with Adobe Camera to Cloud, powered by Frame.io, while Atomos AirGlu wireless sync technology has been integrated into Atomos Connect and Shogun Connect

There is also Atomos Stream, which is designed to make sharing live video to popular online platforms easy and accessible to anyone. It’s an all-in-one solution that enables any Atomos network-enabled device, including Zato Connect, any Ninja V or Ninja V+ fitted with an Atomos Connect module, or the all-in-one Shogun Connect, to stream to Facebook Live, Twitch, YouTube, and custom RTMP/S destinations.

Atomos’ pedigree in monitor-recorders – the company invented the category – means that these devices already support an extensive range of cameras. Customers can choose to work with high-end digital cinema cameras or mirrorless, DLSR, and even USB cameras.