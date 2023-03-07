Atomos has been announced as the joint winner of the 2022 Innovation of the Year prize at the Lucie Technical Awards for its Sapphire 8K Global Shutter Sensor.

The full-frame sensor tied with Sony’s Two-Layer Transistor pixel CMOS sensor for the award.

Now in its seventh year, the sister program of the Lucie Awards is designed to honour the most innovative products from the past year and the innovators who have shaped the industry.

The Lucie Tech Awards Advisory Board, consisting of technical editors from esteemed magazines, websites and YouTube channels, puts together the most accurate categories through the direction of technical editor Jaron Schneider.

The board then solicits manufacturers to submit two products per category to be nominated, before working to supplement any missing products and provide their own suggestions for nominations.

Announced in November last year, the Sapphire 8K Global Shutter Sensor is a full-frame sensor that goes by the informal name Sapphire 8K.

It offers DCI 8K (8192 x 4320) global shutter recording at up to 60fps. At 4K, the frame rate quadruples to 240fps, and at 1080 it delivers 360fps. The Sapphire F8 has up to 15 stops of dynamic range with 12-bit capture across all capture modes.