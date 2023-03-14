Created by Aunty Donna, Aunty Donna’s Coffee Café follows the adventures of three best mates running a trendy Melbourne café.

Hell-bent on creating the best joint in the neighbourhood (without having any of the necessary skills), Mark, Zach, and Broden embark on weekly adventures that cover everything from dealing with a bad review to calming evil spirits who have a penchant for Gardening Australia.

Appearing alongside Aunty Donna’s Mark Samual Bonanno, Broden Kelly, and Zachary Ruane in the six-part series are Gaby Seow, Sally-Anne Upton, Michelle Brasier, Vidya Rajan, and Mish Wittrup.

There are also guest appearances from Richard Roxburgh, Pia Miranda, Nazeem Hussain, Miranda Tapsell, Shaun Micallef, Tony Martin, Melanie Bracewell, Steven Oliver, Sam Pang, and Sammy J.

Aunty Donna’s Coffee Café is a Haven’t You Done Well Productions production for ABC.

Bonanno, Kelly, and Ruane serve as writers and executive producers alongside Thomas Armstrong and Sam Lingham. The creative team also includes producer Nicole Minchin and executive producer Georgia Mappin, with Rachel Millar and Todd Abbott executive producing for the ABC.

Episodes of Aunty Donna’s Coffee Café will air weekly on ABC from Wednesday, April 12 at 9pm, and be available to view on ABC iview.