Aurora Films is set to begin development on a screen adaptation of journalist Deborah Snow’s book detailing the 2014 Lindt Cafe siege in Sydney.

Published by Allen and Unwin in 2018, Siege: Inside the Lindt Cafe lays bare the events of December 15–16, 2014 when a lone gunman, Man Haron Monis, held hostage ten customers and eight employees of a Lindt chocolate café in the APA Building in Martin Place.

With the police response to the 16-hour standoff, and the deaths of hostages Katrina Dawson and Tori Johnson the subject of a Coronial Inquest and substantial media commentary, Snow’s account delves behind the scenes in the cafe as the hostages tried to keep themselves alive while examining the police command posts and the communications, equipment and decision-making structures central to the outcome.

Aurora Films optioned the title just over 18 months ago and has since begun initial consultations in regard to the project.

As of yet, it is not known what format the adaptation will take or when it will be shot, although Sydney has been confirmed as the location.

Producer and Aurora Films managing director Ákos Armont said his company was humbled to have the opportunity to “tell this story right”.

“This is an event that must be approached with the utmost respect and consideration for everyone involved,” he said.

“Aurora Films prides itself on working closely with authors, survivors of trauma, and the broader community when faced with such sensitive material.

“We expect to develop a thoughtful and nuanced retelling of what happened from a variety of perspectives and following a period of informed consultation.

“Our aim is to help heal, inform, and connect with the community at large.”

It’s the second real-life adaptation in as many months for the company, which announced in January that would begin work on a feature based on the life of Sydney Olympic cult hero Eric “the Eel” Moussambani Malonga.