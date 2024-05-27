ADVERTISEMENT

Aus box office: ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ posts soft opening

Australian blockbuster Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga has posted a soft box office opening, taking $3.3 million locally and an estimated $US58.9 million in total around the world.

The film, the fifth in the Max Max franchise, opened across 630 local screens giving it a strong $5290 screen average. However, the result is still below expectations given the film’s massive budget and promotion.

While Furiosa has been well reviewed by critics and audiences, and propelled by a massive global marketing campaign, it doesn’t appear to have translated beyond the Mad Max franchise’s core audience.

The last installment, Mad Max: Fury Road, grossed almost $6.2 million when it opened in Australia in 2015. It went on to take $21.7 million in Australia, which at the time made it the ninth biggest Australian film in history (it is now ranked thirteenth). Based on its opening weekend performance, Furiosa is unlikely to achieve those heights.

Data analytics company Vista Group said Furiosa‘s opening weekend audience was similar to 2015’s Fury Road – both films attracted a predominantly male opening weekend audience (70 per cent versus 68 per cent for Fury Road). Furiosa saw a majority of infrequent moviegoers attend (41 per cent versus 30 per cent) while Fury Road attracted a majority of frequent moviegoers (37 per cent versus 27 per cent).

In the US, Furiosa grossed an estimated $US31 million between Friday and Memorial Day on Monday – the same level as the much lower-budgeted The Garfield Movie. It was poor news for cinema owners, with the total holiday weekend result the worst in nearly three decades.

Meanwhile in Australia, animated fantasy comedy IF came in at number two with $1.74 million while Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes took out third spot with $1.18 million. The Fall Guy grossed another $665,072 to reach $12.45 million in its fifth week. Martial arts film Twilight of Warriors: Walled In took $ 229,136 across just 35 screens in its opening weekend.

Australian film The Way, My Way, added $163,227 in its second weekend at cinemas. It was a 25 per cent drop on its opening, which brings its tally to $662,206. The film is based on Bill Bennett’s best-selling book and tracks his walk along the famed 800-kilometre-long Camino de Santiago trail in Spain.

Australian films box office performance (2024)

FilmBudget (est)DistributorOpening w/eWeeksBox office
Force of Nature: The Dry 2Roadshow$1.6m13$7.31m
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga$400m est.Warner Bros.$3.33m1$3.33m
Late Night With The DevilMaslow Entertainment$242,0006$878,000
The Way, My WayMaslow Entertainment$218,1631$662,206
Combat Wombat: Back 2 BackMaslow
Entertainment		$88,0009$365,278
The Trust Fall: Julian AssangeJourneyman Pictures/Films For Change$130018$333,000
The Road to PatagoniaMadman15$323,000
Before Dawn$10mUmbrella$99,9718$264,000
Just a Farmer$1.9mVAM Paddock Productions$40,0709$143,000
The RoosterBonsai Films$24,48014$71,000
The Emu WarUmbrella Entertainment17$13,298
TOTAL$13.69m

Films shot in Australia box office performance (2024)

FilmBudget (est)DistributorOpening w/eWeeksBox office
Anyone But You$US25mSony$2.87m15$22.64m
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire$US135-$US150mWarner Bros.$5.6m8$18.82
The Fall Guy$US125mUniversal$3.7m4$12.46m
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes$US160mDisney$3.78m2$9.15m
TOTAL $63.07m