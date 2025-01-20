Aus box office: ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ maintains top spot

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 continues to hold the top spot at the local box office after grossing $2.14 million in its fourth weekend.

The film has taken more than $25 million in Australia and around $US420 million globally, making it the highest grossing from the three films in the series based on the Sega game.

Mufasa: The Lion King and Paddington in Peru held second and third spot with $1.96 million and $1.76 million respectively. Mufasa has now grossed $23.12 million after five weeks and ...