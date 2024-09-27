Aus film ‘Runt’ climbs to $1.64m at local box office

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Family film Runt has climbed to $1.64 million at the box office in its first full week at cinemas.

The film, based on Craig Silvey’s best-selling novel, was shown on 302 screens and posted a healthy screen average of $4084, according to Numero data.

The film is now poised to go past The Way, My Way, which is the currently the second highest grossing local film of the year with $1.83 million.

Reviews have been solid for the film while the NSW school holidays, which begin on Monday, is also...