SBS presents a second collection of Australia Uncovered, a strand of stand-alone documentaries that explore and celebrate contemporary Australia in revealing, surprising, and compelling ways.

Included are award-winning investigative journalist Sarah Dingle’s fight to uncover the truth about who made her, and how in SAM Content’s Inconceivable: The Secret Business of Breeding Humans; an insight into the world of trauma cleaning through the journey of larger-than-life business owner Sandra Pankhurst in Walking Fish Productions and Good Thing Productions’ Clean; a journey into lives of three young Australians as they navigate a condition that has no cure and is so little understood in Joined Up Films’ Me and My Tourette’s; and exclusive access inside a one-of-a kind high school for teen parents in Only Human’s Kids Raising Kids.

All four of the Australia Uncovered documentaries will be available to stream on SBS On Demand with subtitles in five languages: Arabic, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Vietnamese and Korean.

The series starts with Me and My Tourette’s on Tuesday, October 25 with weekly episodes thereafter.