Narrated by Deborah Mailman, Australia’s Wild Odyssey reveals the surprising connections that allow life on earth to thrive. The three-part series sets out on continental journeys through some of Australia’s wildest landscapes in search of answers to the most fundamental questions: What makes life possible, and how does it all work?

Alongside naturalists, scientists, and First Nations custodians, Australia’s Wild Odyssey presents modern science alongside millennia-old knowledge to explore the fundamentals of ecology in a journey that reveals the interconnectedness of every living thing on earth.

Australia’s Wild Odyssey is a Wild Pacific Media production for the ABC, with major production investment from Screen Australia.

Peta Ayers, Nick Robinson, and Electra Manikakis produced the series, with Robinson and Manikakis also executive producing. ABC documentaries manager Stephen Oliver oversaw production.

Australia’s Wild Odyssey will premiere Tuesday, January 24 at 8.30pm on ABC TV and ABC iview.