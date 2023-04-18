Avid has made NEXIS | Cloud Nearline storage available on editorial-in-the-cloud SaaS solution Avid Edit On Demand.

With the addition of Avid NEXIS | Cloud Nearline Storage, content creation teams can access online and nearline content libraries. Nearline storage complements high performance storage, making it more economical to store long-term assets, such as camera originals, stock footage, and music libraries in the cloud. The system works with Media Composer and the growing list of certified third-party solutions integrated with Avid | Edit On Demand. Teams can spin up editing workgroups in the cloud as needed, with the flexibility to spin them back down when projects are complete.

“Storing heavy professional media in high-performance cloud storage can become cost-prohibitive, so introducing lower-cost nearline storage makes perfect sense, as long as the content remains readily accessible,” said Dave Colantuoni, vice president of product management, video and media Solutions, Avid.

“Avid NEXIS | Cloud Nearline Storage allows content creation teams to easily migrate content between high performance cloud storage and economical nearline storage, while keeping everything within reach at all times.”