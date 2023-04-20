Avid has launched a new partner program, Works with Avid On Demand, that enables customers to expand their workflow capabilities through a growing range of certified industry-standard tools and apps from third-party vendors.

Works with Avid On Demand, debuting with 12 partners, extends Avid | Edit On Demand remote workflows including file- and stream-based ingest, data replication in the cloud, support for third-party creative tools, and remote content review.

Vendors already certified through the Works with Avid On Demand program, include Adobe, Boris, EVS, FileCatalyst, First Mile Technologies, Haivision, HP Anyware, Marquis, Microsoft, Nablet, Signiant, and StorageDNA.

“Works with Avid On Demand expands the range of workflows our customers can deploy in the cloud, with the agility to easily spin up new editorial workgroups as needed, and then spin them down when projects are done,” Avid SVP and general manager of media and video solutions Tim Claman said.

“Edit On Demand users now have the flexibility to access many more of the familiar tools they need to get their work done – all in a pay-as-you-go cloud service.”