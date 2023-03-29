Avid has launched the NEXIS | F2 Solid State Drive (SSD) flash storage engine with the aim of significantly accelerating media workflows and empowering post-production teams to create and deliver higher-quality finished content.

Avid NEXIS | F2 SSD storage is compatible with the finishing of 4K, 8K, and HDR content, as well as color grading, VFX, and animation.

Users enjoy more space and enhanced performance, with the capacity to scale from 38.4TB to 307.2TB per engine. The NEXIS | F2 SSD is equipped with Avid NEXIS media packs that now deliver in excess of six gigabytes per second.

With the increased speed provided by NEXIS | F2 SSD, post-production teams can work with the support of media creation tools, including Avid Media Composer, Avid Pro Tools, and other third-party creative applications that open more possibilities for creative teams to deliver larger volumes of premium content faster.

The NEXIS | F2 SSD is a storage solution that allows businesses to scale as capacity and performance needs to increase. Dual redundant 100 Gbps Ethernet connections per storage controller are standard, providing the highest-performance network connectivity. The ability to right-size configurations ensures businesses pay only for what they need, while also giving them flexible updates to capacity, workflows and configuration. Avid NEXIS | F2 SSD is compatible with all current Avid NEXIS systems.

Avid director of product management, creative product, clouds, and storage Ed Harper said the NEXIS | F2 SSD “perfectly fits the performance requirements of today’s most demanding high-resolution workflows”.

“Production teams continue to see growing demand for high-resolution original content amid increasing pressure to deliver projects faster and sharpen their competitive edge,” he said.