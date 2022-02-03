In addition to host Rebel Wilson, there is set to be a significant Antipodean presence at this year’s BAFTA Awards, with Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog scoring some eight nominations today, and cinematographer Greig Fraser also recognised for his lensing of Dune.

Campion’s Western drama, an Australian-New Zealand co-production from See-Saw Films, Brightstar, BBC Films, Big Shell Films and Max Films, received the second most nominations overall, trailing only Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, which scored 11.

Both are up for Best Film against Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast, Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up and Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza.

Campion has also been recognised among the nominees for direction and adapted screenplay, while star Benedict Cumberbatch is up for the leading actor award.

Kodi Smit-McPhee will duke against his co-star Jesse Plemons in the supporting actor category, and is also nominated for the publicly-voted Rising Star Award.

The cinematography category sees Dune‘s Fraser up against fellow Aussie, The Power of the Dog DOP Ari Wegner, as well as Nightmare Alley’s Dan Laustsen, No Time to Die‘s Linus Sandgren and The Tragedy of Macbeth‘s Bruno Delbonnel.

Other nominations for The Power of the Dog include Best Original Score, for British composer Jonny Greenwood.

In a statement, joint See-Saw Film MDs Emile Sherman and Iain Canning said they were incredibly grateful for today’s nominations for The Power of the Dog, and to see the film connecting with audiences and the industry all over the world.

“Working with Jane Campion is inspirational. Her storytelling feels so vital and in The Power of the Dog she has created a bold new take on classic cinema,” they said.

“We are also grateful for the nuanced and engrossing performances by Benedict Cumberbatch, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Jesse Plemons which elevate every scene, as do all our incredible crew including extraordinary cinematographer Ari Wenger. Through this collaboration Jane has created a masterclass in sensory storytelling. The film also highlights the talents of the Australian, UK and New Zealand industries which is at the core of who we are at See-Saw.”

A notable omission among the nominees is Nicole Kidman for leading actress for her performance as Lucille Ball in Being The Ricardos, losing out instead to Lady Gaga (House of Gucci), Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza), Emilia Jones (Coda), Renate Reinsve (The Worst Person in the World), Joanna Scanlan (After Love), and Tessa Thompson (Passing).

A total of 48 films received BAFTA nominations this year, with other strong contenders including Belfast, which earned six nods, Licorice Pizza, No Time to Die and West Side Story, which had five each, and After Love, Boiling Point, Cyrano, Don’t Look Up, Passing and King Richard, which received four.

The BAFTAs take place March 11.

The full list of nominees:

BEST FILM

BELFAST Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik, Tamar Thomas

DON’T LOOK UP Adam McKay, Kevin Messick

DUNE Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Denis Villeneuve

LICORICE PIZZA Sara Murphy, Paul Thomas Anderson, Adam Somner

THE POWER OF THE DOG Jane Campion, Iain Canning, Roger Frappier, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

AFTER LOVE Aleem Khan, Matthieu de Braconier

ALI & AVA Clio Barnard, Tracy O’Riordan

BELFAST Kenneth Branagh, Laura Berwick, Becca Kovacik, Tamar Thomas

BOILING POINT Philip Barantini, Bart Ruspoli, Hester Ruoff, James Cummings

CYRANO Joe Wright, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Guy Heeley, Erica Schmidt

EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE Jonathan Butterell, Peter Carlton, Mark Herbert, Tom MacRae

HOUSE OF GUCCI Ridley Scott, Mark Huffam, Giannina Scott, Kevin J Walsh, Roberto Bentivegna, Becky Johnston

LAST NIGHT IN SOHO Edgar Wright, Tim Bevan & Eric Fellner, Nira Park, Krysty Wilson-Cairns

NO TIME TO DIE Cary Joji Fukunaga, Barbara Broccoli, Michael G. Wilson, Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Phoebe Waller-Bridge

PASSING Rebecca Hall, Margot Hand, Nina Yang Bongiovi, Forest Whitaker

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

AFTER LOVE Aleem Khan (Writer/Director)

BOILING POINT James Cummings (Writer), Hester Ruoff (Producer) [also written by Philip Barantini and produced by Bart Ruspoli]

THE HARDER THEY FALL Jeymes Samuel (Writer/Director) [also written by Boaz Yakin]

KEYBOARD FANTASIES Posy Dixon (Writer/Director), Liv Proctor (Producer)

PASSING Rebecca Hall (Writer/Director)

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

DRIVE MY CAR Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Teruhisa Yamamoto

THE HAND OF GOD Paolo Sorrentino, Lorenzo Mieli

PARALLEL MOTHERS Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar

PETITE MAMAN Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur

THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD Joachim Trier, Thomas Robsahm

DOCUMENTARY

BECOMING COUSTEAU Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan

COW Andrea Arnold, Kat Mansoor

FLEE Jonas Poher Rasmussen. Monica Hellström

THE RESCUE Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, John Battsek, P. J. van Sandwijk

SUMMER OF SOUL (OR, WHEN THE REVOLUTION COULD NOT BE TELEVISED) Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent, Joseph Patel

ANIMATED FILM

ENCANTO Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino, Clarke Spencer

FLEE Jonas Poher Rasmussen. Monica Hellström

LUCA Enrico Casarosa, Andrea Warren

THE MITCHELLS VS THE MACHINES Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller

DIRECTOR

AFTER LOVE Aleem Khan

DRIVE MY CAR Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

HAPPENING Audrey Diwan

LICORICE PIZZA Paul Thomas Anderson

THE POWER OF THE DOG Jane Campion

TITANE Julia Ducournau

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

BEING THE RICARDOS Aaron Sorkin

BELFAST Kenneth Branagh

DON’T LOOK UP Adam McKay

KING RICHARD Zach Baylin

LICORICE PIZZA Paul Thomas Anderson

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

CODA Siân Heder

DRIVE MY CAR Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

DUNE Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve

THE LOST DAUGHTER Maggie Gyllenhaal

THE POWER OF THE DOG Jane Campion

LEADING ACTRESS

LADY GAGA House of Gucci

ALANA HAIM Licorice Pizza

EMILIA JONES CODA

RENATE REINSVE The Worst Person in the World

JOANNA SCANLAN After Love

TESSA THOMPSON Passing

LEADING ACTOR

ADEEL AKHTAR Ali & Ava

MAHERSHALA ALI Swan Song

BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH The Power of the Dog

LEONARDO DICAPRIO Don’t Look Up

STEPHEN GRAHAM Boiling Point

WILL SMITH King Richard

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

CAITRÍONA BALFE Belfast

JESSIE BUCKLEY The Lost Daughter

ARIANA DEBOSE West Side Story

ANN DOWD Mass

AUNJANUE ELLIS King Richard

RUTH NEGGA Passing

SUPPORTING ACTOR

MIKE FAIST West Side Story

CIARÁN HINDS Belfast

TROY KOTSUR CODA

WOODY NORMAN C’mon C’mon

JESSE PLEMONS The Power of the Dog

KODI SMIT-MCPHEE The Power of the Dog

ORIGINAL SCORE

BEING THE RICARDOS Daniel Pemberton

DON’T LOOK UP Nicholas Britell

DUNE Hans Zimmer

THE FRENCH DISPATCH Alexandre Desplat

THE POWER OF THE DOG Jonny Greenwood

CASTING

BOILING POINT Carolyn McLeod

DUNE Francine Maisler

THE HAND OF GOD Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco

KING RICHARD Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman

WEST SIDE STORY Cindy Tolan

CINEMATOGRAPHY

DUNE Greig Fraser

NIGHTMARE ALLEY Dan Laustsen

NO TIME TO DIE Linus Sandgren

THE POWER OF THE DOG Ari Wegner

THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH Bruno Delbonnel

EDITING

BELFAST Úna Ní Dhonghaíle

DUNE Joe Walker

LICORICE PIZZA Andy Jurgensen

NO TIME TO DIE Tom Cross, Elliot Graham

SUMMER OF SOUL (OR, WHEN THE REVOLUTION COULD NOT BE TELEVISED) Joshua L. Pearson

PRODUCTION DESIGN

CYRANO Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

DUNE Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos

THE FRENCH DISPATCH Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo

NIGHTMARE ALLEY Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau

WEST SIDE STORY Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo

COSTUME DESIGN

CRUELLA Jenny Beavan

CYRANO Massimo Cantini Parrini

DUNE Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West

THE FRENCH DISPATCH Milena Canonero

NIGHTMARE ALLEY Luis Sequeira

MAKE UP & HAIR

CRUELLA Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne

CYRANO Alessandro Bertolazzi, Siân Miller

DUNE Love Larson, Donald Mowat

THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh

HOUSE OF GUCCI Frederic Aspiras, Jana Carboni, Giuliano Mariano, Sarah Nicole Tanno

SOUND

DUNE Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett

LAST NIGHT IN SOHO Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan

NO TIME TO DIE James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor

A QUIET PLACE PART II Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van Der Ryn

WEST SIDE STORY Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

DUNE Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer

FREE GUY Swen Gillberg, Brian Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick

GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro

THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS Tom Debenham, Huw J Evans, Dan Glass, J. D. Schwalm

NO TIME TO DIE Mark Bakowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

AFFAIRS OF THE ART Joanna Quinn, Les Mills

DO NOT FEED THE PIGEONS Jordi Morera

NIGHT OF THE LIVING DREAD Ida Melum, Danielle Goff, Laura Jayne Tunbridge, Hannah Kelso

BRITISH SHORT FILM

THE BLACK COP Cherish Oleka

FEMME Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping, Sam Ritzenberg, Hayley Williams

THE PALACE Jo Prichard

STUFFED Theo Rhys, Joss Holden-Rea

THREE MEETINGS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY COMMITTEE Michael Woodward, Max Barron, Daniel Wheldon

EE RISING STAR AWARD

ARIANA DEBOSE

HARRIS DICKINSON

LASHANA LYNCH

MILLICENT SIMMONDS

KODI SMIT-MCPHEE