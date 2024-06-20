See-Saw Films announces trio of new appointments

See-Saw Films has unveiled three new appointments spanning Australia and the UK, with BAFTA-winning producer Lisa Gilchrist and LA-based Luke Franklin coming on board as executive producers, and Ana Jimenez joining the Sydney office as development producer.

Gilchrist, who was previously head of drama at Plimsoll Productions, will be part of the company’s London team, where her focus will be a slate of returning and limited TV drama. Franklin, known for establishing and running the London office of Swedish company Yellow Bird, will divide his time between LA and London, focusing on returning series. His appointment comes after serving as a consultant for See-Saw for the past 12 months. Both Gilchrist and Franklin will report to See-Saw’s creative director Helen Gregory.

Jimenez, who joins from Fremantle Australia, where she was a scripted development executive, is working across See-Saw’s Australian slate with development executive Nicola Freedman and reporting to head of film and television, Liz Watts.

Founded in 2008 by Emile Sherman and Iain Canning, See-Saw Films incorporates teams in Sydney and London.

Its upcoming television slate includes new seasons of Slow Horses (Apple TV+) and Heartstopper (Netflix), as well as series’ Apple Cider Vinegar (Netflix), Sweetpea (Sky), and Grown Ups (Netflix).

Gregory welcomed Gilchrist and Franklin’s “different perspectives” to the company.

“Luke’s experience of working with companies outside the UK is a fresh exciting lens on our work, and Lisa’s expertise in factual drama is a fantastic addition to the team,” she said.

Speaking about Jimenez, Watts said the Heartbreak High development executive had “quickly become an invaluable member of the Sydney See-Saw TV and film slate”.

“We feel very lucky to have Ana’s integrity, experience, and smarts on script and are delighted to have her as development producer,” she said.