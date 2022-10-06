French-based entertainment giant Banijay has moved to acquire production and distribution company Beyond International in a deal that would absorb more than 8,000 hours of IP, including Halifax: Retribution, MythBusters, and Deadly Women.

The Scheme Implementation Deed would give Banijay full control of the Beyond International Limited group of companies and departments, with all elements of the business boarding the former’s own production and distribution footprint.

While implementation of the scheme remains subject to certain conditions including Beyond shareholders’ approval, court approval, and other customary closing conditions, Banijay hopes to finalise the agreement at the end of 2022/beginning of 2023.

The company already holds a majority stake in Screentime and acquired the Endemol Shine Group in 2019.

Banijay CEO Marco Bassetti said Beyond International’s stable of titles was a clear motivator for the deal.

“As content demand continues to soar, catalogue remains key, and in acquiring Beyond, we would take our offering up considerably,” he said.

“Primarily bolstering our IP and production portfolio in the English-language and factual space, with Beyond’s complementary content, the deal can enhance our position as a leading go-to for clients and commercial partners alike.”

Beyond Productions’ latest titles include newly announced dating series Back in the Groove, produced in partnership with Walt Disney Television Alternative; multi-territory franchise, Love It or List It Australia; eight-part scripted series Troppo, produced with EQ Media; and a number of yet-to-be-announced new series in production across multiple of markets.

Beyond International Limited managing director and CEO, Mikael Borglund, who remains in his current role, said the board was “very much supportive of the deal”.

“Joining a leading global business like this is a very exciting opportunity for us and we look forward to collaborating on newfound opportunities ahead,” he said.

Banijay is being advised on the transaction by Corrs Chambers Westgarth.