Set in 1971, at a time of sexual liberation and social change, Barons captures a unique moment of upheaval and opportunity as a new surfing counterculture and the spirit of enterprise collide.

The eight-part series tells the story of a surf-crazed group of hippy friends who turn their backs on the world in search of their ideal patch of surfing paradise. Little do they know that their desire for ultimate freedom and the perfect wave will take them from the beach to the boardroom, creating billion-dollar empires. But in doing so, best friends are about to become bitter rivals.

Barons stars a fantastic ensemble cast of established and emerging young talent including Sean Keenan, Ben O’Toole, Jillian Nguyen, Hunter Page-Lochard, George Pullar, Lincoln Younes, Sophia Forrest, Vivienne Awosoga, Nicholas Burton, Karina Banno, newcomer Megan Mackenzie, Kick Gurry, Catherine Van-Davies, Alexander England and British-American actor Ione Skye.

Produced by Fremantle, Micanical Media, and 2Jons, the drama was created by Michael Lawrence, John Molloy, and Liz Doran, who penned the episodes alongside Matt Cameron and Marieke Hardy. Lawrence and Molloy are producers, alongside Fremantle’s Justin Davies.

Executive producers are Chris Oliver-Taylor, Nick Cook, Taylor Steele, Doran, Jon Adgemis, and the late Michael Gudinski. Executive producing for the ABC was Brett Sleigh and Rebecca Anderson.

Barons premieres Sunday, April 24 at 8.30pm on ABC TV with all episodes available to binge on ABC iview.