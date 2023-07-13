BBC acquires Werner Films’ ‘Crazy Fun Park’

Tween audiences in the UK will soon be granted admission to Nicholas Verso’s Crazy Fun Park, after the BBC acquired the comedy-horror series.

Produced by Werner Films Productions for the ABC, the story follows Chester (Henry Strand), an introverted teen who makes the incredible discovery that his recently deceased best friend, Mapplethorpe (Stacy Clausen), is one of a group of ghoulish teens who haunt the abandoned fun park on the edge of town.

Without rules, adults, or the real world to get in the way, Chester truly believes that Crazy Fun Park is a place where the fun never stops. But the dead have much to teach the living and Chester soon learns that maintaining his friendship with Mapplethorpe might have dangerous consequences.

The cast also includes Hannah Ogawa, Justin Holborow, Pedrea Jackson, Charli Wookey, Jason Thompson, Georgia La Belle, Lee Halley, and Ziggy Zilberman-Sharp as Tigger. There are also appearances from Judith Lucy, Kim Gyngell, Katherine Tonkin, Bernard Curry, Alexandra Schepisi, Kuni Hashimoto, Alicia Banit, Simon Burke, Sally-Anne Upton, Anne Charleston, and Rachael Maza

Verso directed the series with Sarah Hickey, and penned the episodes with Magda Wozniak, Craig Irvin, Enoch Mailangi, and Fury.

Joanna Werner produces for Werner Films Productions and executive produces with the ABC’s Libbie Doherty, as well as Stuart Menzies and Bernadette O’Mahony.

Having premiered on ABC at the start of this year, Crazy Fun Park will screen in a number of different territories over the coming months after being acquired by broadcasters in Spain, Finland, Norway, Lithuania, Belgium, Slovenia, Taiwan, and New Zealand.

The series will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer in the UK autumn.

O’Mahony, who is head of content at the Australian Children’s Television Foundation, said she couldn’t wait for UK audiences to experience “life-affirming, visually stunning, rollicking ride”.

“Crazy Fun Park is full of fun, humour, and horror, interwoven with a relatable and moving story about friendship and grief,” she said.