Nicholas Verso’s Crazy Fun Park tells the story of Chester (Henry Strand), an introverted teen who makes the incredible discovery that his recently deceased best friend, Mapplethorpe (Stacy Clausen), is one of a group of ghoulish teens who haunt the abandoned fun park on the edge of town.

Without rules, adults, or the real world to get in the way, Chester truly believes that Crazy Fun Park is a place where the fun never stops. But the dead have much to teach the living and Chester soon learns that maintaining his friendship with Mapplethorpe might have dangerous consequences.

The 10-part series also features Hannah Ogawa as Violetta, Justin Holborow as Remus, Pedrea Jackson as Nimrod, Charli Wookey as Siobhan, Jason Thompson as Zed, Georgia La Belle as Destinee, Lee Halley as Gonzo and Ziggy Zilberman-Sharp as Tigger. There are also appearances from Judith Lucy, Kim Gyngell, Katherine Tonkin, Bernard Curry, Alexandra Schepisi, Kuni Hashimoto, Alicia Banit, Simon Burke, Sally-Anne Upton, Anne Charleston, and Rachael Maza.

Verso directs the series with Sarah Hickey, and penned the episodes with Magda Wozniak, Craig Irvin, Enoch Mailangi, and Fury.

Joanna Werner produces for Werner Films with ABC executive producer Libbie Doherty and executive produces with Stuart Menzies and Bernadette O’Mahony.

Major production investment has come from Screen Australia and Film Victoria in association with the ABC. The Australian Children’s Television Foundation (ACTF) will distribute the series.

All episodes will be available on Sunday, January 1 on ABC iview from 7am.