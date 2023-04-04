BBC Studios ANZ has promoted Deb Tod from head of content sales and co-production to the newly-created role of director of content partnerships and sales.

The new role will see Tod add affiliate deals to her existing responsibilities, and is designed to see maximum impact and exploitation of BBC Studios’ content through multi-genre, multi-year deals.

As part of the international sales team Tod also inputs into global deals, content partnerships and co-productions on behalf of ANZ and is a core member of the executive leadership team.

“Deb is an expert in working with our partners in the region to find the best home for our content. Under her leadership we have secured strong, ongoing relationships with every major FTA and SVOD platform in the market.

“Adding carriage renewal deals to Deb’s responsibilities means she will be able to take a holistic, strategic view across all our content partnerships to ensure we are driving the best returns from our programming and I am delighted that she is taking on this new role,” said BBC Studios ANZ general manager Fiona Lang.

Tod has worked for BBC Studios ANZ for more than eight years, first joining as a senior sales executive and rising through the ranks. She was named head of content sales and co-production in 2019.

During her time with the company she has overseen the negotiation of numerous key deals including last year’s renewal of a multi-genre, multi-year deal with ABC; natural history deals with Nine and TVNZ and a multi-year deal with Foxtel for Lifestyle content including exclusive access to The Bake Off brand.

“The industry is constantly evolving and BBC Studios has a huge catalogue of quality, in-demand content across every genre and a brand that resonates with audiences,” she said.

“Our ambitious global growth plans mean that pipeline is ever expanding, with a string of recent deals adding to our stable of wholly owned and invested indies alongside development deals with the UK’s best creative talents allowing us to have deeper, richer conversations with our partners.”

Tod is supported in her new role by senior content sales manager Stephen O’Hanlon, sales managers Bruno Liporoni and Melissa Caracatsanis, and sales planning and client marketing ,anager Donna Meaker.