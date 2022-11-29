The ABC and Northern Pictures’ six-part docuseries Better Date Than Never follows a diverse group of single love-seekers as they take their first steps into the dating world.

With a little help from the producers, they launch into a world they’ve always wanted to explore, on a journey that takes them on the sometimes rocky road to finding love.

The series comes from the team behind Love on the Spectrum; executive producers Cian O’Clery and Karina Holden.

The pair state: “Better Date Than Never comes from a desire to broaden on-screen representation in the dating space. It’s the antidote to the fakery and frippery we see in other relationship shows, and as a result, it’s real, relatable, and heart-warming television. As our characters fall in love, we know audiences will too.”

Principal production funding comes via Screen Australia in association with the ABC.

Better Date Than Never will air in 2023.