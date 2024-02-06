‘Better Date Than Never’ (First Look)

Northern Pictures’ Better Date Than Never will return to the ABC for a second season February 20.

The series, created and executive produced by Cian O’Clery and Karina Holden, follows a diverse group of single love seekers as they take their first steps into the dating world. Each participant has a unique story and a different reason for a later start to their dating journey.

Returning for the second season are Charles, a Chinese international student; transgender farmer Dianne, and couple Liv and Ben, who found love on season one.

New characters include Kento, an IT worker and self-confessed geek; Asher, a Seventh Day Adventist; Jack, who has held back from pursuing romance as he believes his Cerebral Palsy may be perceived as a burden, and Allycia, who has never dated but desperately wants the full fairy tale.

The series director for season two is Mariel Thomas, and supervising producer Jenni Wilks. Associate producers include Laura Grace and Mary Finnigan.

Better Date Than Never season 2 was developed and produced in association with the ABC.