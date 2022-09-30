In Beyond the Reef, actor and part-time adventurer Shuang Hu returns to her home state to showcase the wonders of Far North Queensland to young audiences, experiencing many new adventures for the very first time.

Shuang’s journey starts with one of the oldest and most beautiful ecological habitats in the world – The Great Barrier Reef. Her scuba training along the outer edge of the reef sees her nerves give way to amazement, as the colour and energy of the underwater world unfold before her. Shuang’s adventure continues inland where she explores the oldest rainforest in the world – the Daintree. From a boat ride down a crocodile-infested river, swimming under ancient waterfalls to rafting down the wild Barron Gorge rapids, the adventure becomes action-packed before calming down to a feast of local culinary delights. Travelling by land, air, and sea, Shuang discovers the area’s history, its secrets, and humanity’s relationship with the region.

Directed by Luke Wheatley and written by Georgia Harrison, Beyond the Reef is a Steve Jaggi Company (SJc) production with In Three Production. Steve Jaggi produces alongside Beckie Adams, with Kylie Pascoe and Kelly Son Hing co-producing.

DOP’s Jake Koning and Christian Miller shot the film in premium large format (8k High Dynamic Range Dolby Vision), capturing the action from above and below the water.

Beyond the Reef will have its world premiere at Brisbane International Film Festival on October 30. The film will then release in cinemas nationally via Athabasca Film on November 3.