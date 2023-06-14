‘Big Miracles’ back for season two on Nine

Ronde Media’s Big Miracles will return to the 9Network for a second season, after debuting earlier this year.

The factual series follows couples and individuals as they share their journey of trying to fall pregnant against the overwhelming odds, through IVF and other fertility treatments.

Cameras also capture the work of dedicated doctors, nurses, and scientists committed to making people’s baby dreams come true.

Directed by Danika Armytage, the series is produced by Chris Murrihy, and executive produced by Ronde Media founder Ben Davies, alongside co-executive producer Liam Taylor.

Season one premiered on February 6 on Channel 9 and 9Now, drawing a Total TV average audience of 707,000 viewers per episode.

Davies said his company was “extremely proud” to make a series so full of heart.

“[We’re] very grateful to the courageous couples sharing their stories, along with the staff from Virtus Health who’ve opened their doors to the world of IVF treatment,” he said.

The series has major production investment from Nine, in association with Screen Australia, and is financed with support from Screen NSW.

Screen Australia documentary head Alex West said he “had no doubt” the second season would continue to engage and deeply resonate with audiences around the country.”

“The first season introduced viewers to the emotional and complex realities faced by so many Australians on their personal journey of starting a family,” he said.

“We’re proud to support the creative team, Nine, and the brave participants as they share their fertility experiences with us.”

9Network’s head of content production and development Adrian Swift agreed, noting how audiences “loved” the first season.

“This is a ground-breaking series that invites viewers to see, feel and be captured by the very raw and emotional journey into one of the most fundamental human experiences of all – trying to have a child,” he said.