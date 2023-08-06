Binge confirms second season of ‘Colin From Accounts’

Binge has announced a second season of comedy series Colin From Accounts, although the timeline for production remains in question amid the US actor and writers strikes.

Co-created, written by, and starring Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer, the romantic comedy follows Ashley (Dyer) and Gordon (Brammall), two single(ish), complex humans who are brought together by a car accident and an injured dog.

Following its premiere last December, season one became Foxtel Group’s most-watched original scripted series of all time, and was sold to multiple territories around the world, including the BBC in the UK.

The series also took home the Most Outstanding Comedy Program at last month’s TV Week Logie Awards with Brammall and Dyer both winning Most Outstanding Actor and Actress, respectively.

The pair will return to write, star, and executive produce season two, which will again be produced by Easy Tiger and distributed outside Australia through Paramount Global Content Distribution.

In May, Dyer was quoted in Variety as saying that while they were hoping season two got picked up, she had paused on writing new episodes, citing concern over how her future eligibility for the Writers Guild of America membership may be affected. Foxtel has been approached for comment about the situation.

In a statement released on Sunday, Dyer and Brammall thanked Binge and “everybody around the world who has enjoyed the show”, saying to “stay tuned for more shenanigans”.

Easy Tiger producers Rob Gibson and Ian Collie issued a similar comment in relation to the second season.

“It’ll surprise no one to learn that making Colin from Accounts was pure joy from beginning to end, so we can’t wait to dive into season two with Harri and Patty and the team,” they said.

“We’re deeply grateful for the ongoing support of our partners at Binge and so are the many fans who’ve been clamouring for more of Gordon and Ashley (and Colin).”