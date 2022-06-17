Foxtel-owned streaming service Binge has renewed its first original production, Love Me, for a second season.

Produced by Warner Bros. International Television Production (WBITVP) Australia in association with Aquarius Films, the first season premiered on Boxing Day last year and reportedly became Binge’s most-watched Australian drama.

A second season was expected, with Binge executive director Alison Hurbert-Burns hinting to IF in February that it was “working out what is next for Love Me“.

Directed by Emma Freeman, Love Me is based on the Swedish series Älska mig, and the first instalment followed three different members from the Mathiesons family as they experienced love at distinct times of their lives. The ensemble cast is led Hugo Weaving, Bojana Novakovic and William Lodder, together with Sarah Peirse, Bob Morley, Heather Mitchell, Celia Pacquola, Mitzi Ruhlmann and Shalom-Brune Franklin.

“Love Me had an incredible response from Australian viewers who have resonated with this modern story of love, life and loss,” said Hurbert-Burns.

“We are excited to work with the talented creatives and cast, along with our production partner Warner Bros. to bring the next chapter of Love Me to life and look forward to being back on set in Melbourne.”

The lead writer for the first instalment was Alison Bell, who worked alongside Leon Ford, Adele Vuko and Blake Ayshford. Aquarius’ Angie Fielder and Polly Staniford produced, with executive producers Michael Brooks and Hamish Lewis from WBITVP.

“Love Me is a reflection of the complex family dynamics many Australians experience in real life, which is why audiences have embraced this beautifully crafted series,” said Brooks, WBITVP Australia managing director.

“All credit goes to our brilliant cast and our incredibly talented writers and crew. We are thrilled Binge has commissioned Season 2 of Love Me, life for the Mathiesons family is about to get even more complicated.”

Going into the Logies this weekend, Love Me is the most dominated drama, with seven nominations including Most Outstanding Series and Most Popular Drama Series.

Binge’s other original productions include upcoming comedy Colin From Accounts, created by Harriet Dyer and Patrick Brammall.