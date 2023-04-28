Binge revives ‘The Real Housewives of Sydney’

After five years off-air, Binge has ordered a new season of The Real Housewives of Sydney, featuring a new cast.

Matchbox Pictures will once again produce the series, with production will take place over the coming months.

Binge executive director Alison Hurbert-Burns said the platform was thrilled to bring a new iteration to audiences.

“The Real Housewives franchise is wildly popular across the globe, and we felt a cosmopolitan city like Sydney needed again to have a brand-new local version.

“We have a great team of creative forces driving the fresh series and with our production partner Matchbox Pictures, part of Universal International Studios, who first introduced fans to The Real Housewives franchise, we can’t wait to introduce Australians to the new group of Sydney housewives, in this reimagined series.”

There are currently 23 international adaptations of NBCUniversal’s The Real Housewives format, including recent launches in Nairobi, Amsterdam, Abuja and The Winelands.

The original The Real Housewives of Sydney, which ran for only one season on Foxtel, featured AthenaX Levendi, Krissy Marsh, Lisa Oldfield, Matty Samaei, Melissa Tkautz, Nicole O’Neil and Victoria Rees.

Matchbox Pictures managing director Alastair McKinnon said: “The Real Housewives franchise is a global phenomenon, and it is high time that Australia’s most spectacular and iconic city steps back into the spotlight.

“We have assembled a sensational cast of amazing women who are going to perfectly showcase Sydney’s beauty, glamour and intrigue for audiences in Australia and around the world. We are so excited to be working with Binge which is the perfect home for this reinvigorated new chapter.”