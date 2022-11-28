Ludo Studio’s Bluey has added a BAFTA to its already extensive list of accolades, taking out the international prize at the academy’s Children & Young People Awards.

The animated series beat out Netflix series’ City of Ghosts and Maya and the Three, as well as New Zealand animation Kiri and Lou from Stretchy and Yowza Animation/CBeebies for the award, which was announced Sunday UK time.

It comes as the third season of the program premiered on the ABC last week, offering more adventures of the loveable and inexhaustible little six-year-old Blue Heeler dog, Mum Chilli, Dad Bandit, and little sister Bingo.

Created by showrunner Joe Brumm, Bluey is executive produced by Ludo’s Charlie Aspinwall and Daley Pearson and produced by Sam Moor.

Since debuting in 2018, the ABC/BBC Studios series has taken domestic and international audiences by storm, with Disney taking global rights to the first two seasons in 2019.

Recognition has come in the form of an International Emmy in 2020 and a Rockie Award in 2021, while Bluey has been named Best Children’s Program for three years running at the AACTA Awards.

The BAFTA caps off a big month for the creative team, whose character was included in the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade in New York on Friday.

Voice actors Melanie Zanetti and David McCormack, who voice Chilli and Bandit, respectively, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon ahead of the event, with an image of 15 metre-long hand-painted balloon even making it onto the front page of The New York Times.