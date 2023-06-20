‘Box: Metaphor’ (Trailer)

Writer-director Kevin Khachan’s third feature, sci-fi BOX: METAPHOR, will have a red carpet premiere at Ritz Cinemas, Randwick in Sydney on June 27.

The film stars Kasia Stelmach as a woman is trapped in an iron box, victimised and tortured for seven years for a crime she did not commit. We glimpse an abstract dystopian world through her eyes via a small opening.

Jason Von Daryco is producer and cinematographer, while Stelmach is a co-producer. Khachan is the executive producer.

Khachan’s previous work includes Red Rabbit Lodge and Remnants. His upcoming projects include Australian independent feature films Rocky Road and I AM P.A.M.

BOX: METAPHOR‘s red carpet screening starts at 5:30pm June 27 for red carpet arrivals with the program commencing at 6.30pm.