Brainstorm Media to release Ivan Sen’s ‘Limbo’ in the US

Ivan Sen’s neo-western whodunnit Limbo has secured US distribution following a deal with Brainstorm Media.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the auteur’s seventh feature, which stars Simon Baker as a detective who arrives in a small outback town to investigate a 20-year-old unsolved murder of a local Aboriginal girl, will be released as part of a partnership between Brainstorm Media and Music Box Films.

The publication reports that Brainstorm will handle the digital and home entertainment distribution for the drama after a theatrical release from Music Box Films in March 2024.

It comes ahead of Limbo‘s North American premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, where the film has been included in the Centrepiece line-up.

Sen wrote, directed, edited, lensed, and composed the feature, while also co-producing alongside Bunya Productions’ David Jowsey and Greer Simpkin, along with Rachel Higgins. Elaine Crombie is an associate producer.

Limbo premiered in official competition at the Berlin International Film Festival in February, before being released in Australian cinemas on May 18 via Dark Matter Distribution and Bonsai Films, and screening on the ABC in July.

In a statement, Brainstorm Media CEO Michelle Shwarzstein said the “stunning film” deserved to be seen on the big screen.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering again with Music Box, who understand the specialty box office landscape better than anyone,” she said.