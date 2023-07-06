Bruna Papandrea, Leah Purcell, Jub Clerc to speak at SXSW Sydney as new sessions announced

Made Up Stories producer Bruna Papandrea, Binge executive director Alison Hurbert-Burns, and First Nations multi-hyphenates Leah Purcell, Kodie Bedford and Jub Clerc have been added to the SXSW Sydney line-up as more sessions are confirmed for the October event.

Papandrea and Hurbert-Burns will both appear in conversation, while Purcell, Bedford, and Clerc will join presenter Brooke Boney for The Next Gen Blak Storytellers, a session focusing on First Nations storytellers who are all about representing ‘modern’ Blak stories.

It was one of seven new sessions announced today, alongside Eat Meat, Save the Planet: The Power of Cultured Meat, The Truth About Reinvention, Paul and Andrew Bassat: In Conversation, Better than Yesterday with Osher Gunsberg, and NFTs: Sizzle or Fizzle.

There are now 45 discussions confirmed for the event through the Session Select process, for which more than 100,000 public votes were cast toward proposals across tech and innovation, games, music, and screen industries.

SXSW Sydney will take place across various venues within the Sydney CBD.

They include a talk on preserving critical video game artefacts from the National Film and Sound Archive, Screen Australia, and the Interactive Games and Entertainment Association, as well as explorations on the future of journalism and the growing role of AI in different facets of life.

More than 600 speakers will also take the stage for the conference, including Netflix ANZ director of content Que Minh Luu and Screen NSW head Kyas Hepworth.

First announced last June, SXSW Sydney marks the event’s first expansion outside of North America, lured here with support by TEG, the NSW Government, and Destination NSW. The event is secured for Sydney for the next five years.

The conference will be held from Sunday, October 15 to Sunday, October 22 primarily across The University of Technology, Sydney; The Powerhouse Museum and The International Convention Centre.

Find the full list of sessions here.