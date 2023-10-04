Bryony Marks, Michael Yezerski lead Screen Music Awards nominees

Bryony Marks and Michael Yezerski lead the nominees for this year’s Screen Music Award, each up in three categories.
Dual nominees include Amanda Brown, Mark Bradshaw, Damien Lane, Benjamin Speed, Adam Gock, Dinesh Wicks, James Mountain, Cornel Wilczek and Neil Sutherland.
Hosted by APRA AMCOS and the Australian Guild of Screen Composers, the annual awards recognise excellence in music composition for both the small and big screen. This year’s event will be held at Forum Melbourne, November 9. Comedian Susie Youssef will host, with performances led by musical director and nominee Erkki Veltheim.
Marks’ work on ABC’s The Messenger sees her up for both Best Television Theme and Best Soundtrack Album, while her score for another ABC drama, Savage River, sees her nominated for Best Music for a Mini-Series or Telemovie.
Yezerski is also nominated for Best Television Theme for Netflix’s Ivy + Bean, which is also up for Best Music for Children’s Programming. He will also square off with Marks for Best Music for a Mini-Series or Telemovie for Netflix’s Cabinet of Curiosities: Pickman’s Model, with other nominees in the category Matteo Zingales for In Limbo and Mark Bradshaw for The Clearing.
Other nominees for Best Television Theme are Amanda Brown for Deadloch and Mark Bradshaw for The Clearing.
The evening’s top prize, Feature Film Score of the Year, will be a contest between Cornel Wilczek and co-composer Thomas Rouch for Talk to Me; Speed for The Portable Door; Chris Wright for The Secret Kingdom, and Anna Liebzeit for The Survival of Kindness.
The Best Music for a Television Series or Serial category consists of Brown for Deadloch, David and Samuel Hirschfelder for Irreverent, David McCormack and Antony Partos for Last King of the Cross and Helena Czajka for Safe Home.
The full list of nominees:
Feature Film Score of the Year
Talk To Me
Composed by Cornel Wilczek & Thomas Rouch
Published by: Concord ANZ
The Portable Door
Composed by Benjamin Speed
Published by Kobalt Music Publishing
The Secret Kingdom
Composed by Chris Wright
The Survival of Kindness
Composed by Anna Liebzeit
Best Television Theme
Deadloch
Composed by Amanda Brown
Published by Universal Music Publishing
Ivy + Bean
Composed by Michael Yezerski
Published by BMG
The Clearing
Composed by Mark Bradshaw
Published by Universal Music Publishing
The Messenger
Composed by Bryony Marks
Published by Kobalt Music Publishing obo Lillipilli IP
Best Music for a Television Series or Serial
Deadloch
Composed by Amanda Brown
Published by Universal Music Publishing
Irreverent
Composed by David Hirschfelder & Samuel Hirschfelder
Last King of the Cross
Composed by David McCormack & Antony Partos
Published by Sonar Music
Safe Home
Composed by Helena Czajka
Best Music for a Mini-Series or Telemovie
Cabinet of Curiosities: Pickman’s Model
Composed by Michael Yezerski
In Limbo
Composed by Matteo Zingales
Savage River
Composed by Bryony Marks
Published by Kobalt Music Publishing obo Lillipilli IP
The Clearing
Composed by Mark Bradshaw
Published by Universal Music Publishing
Best Original Song Composed for the Screen
Glow from The Red Shoes: Next Step
Composed by Dominic Cabusi & Bronte Maree O’Neill
Monos Lithos from Monolith
Composed by Benjamin Speed & Leigh Marsh
Rollercoaster from Soundtrack to Our Teenage Zombie Apocalypse
Composed by Damien Lane & Jodi Phillis
Published by Kobalt Music Publishing obo Lillipilli IP
The Aeroplane from Upright
Composed by Tim Minchin
Published by Kobalt Music Publishing
Best Music for a Documentary
Flyways
Composed by Cezary Skubiszewski
Kindred
Composed by Caitlin Yeo & Damien Lane
Published by Kobalt Music Publishing obo Lillipilli IP
The Australian Wars: Episode 1
Composed by Erkki Veltheim
Published by Sony Music Publishing obo SFM Publishing
The Black Hand
Composed by Jason Fernandez
Best Music for a Short Film
Black Canvas
Composed by Tony King
Mud Crab
Composed by James Mountain
My Bubble-Wrapped Exorcism
Composed by Alex Olijnyk & Moses Carr
Scorpion Ascent
Composed by Nir Tsfaty
Best Soundtrack Album
Blueback
Composed by Nigel Westlake
FOLAU
Composed by Ned Beckley, ‘Ofa Fotu & Joshua Hogan
Mud Crab
Composed by James Mountain
The Messenger
Composed by Bryony Marks
Published by Kobalt Music Publishing obo Lillipilli IP
Best Music for Children’s Programming
Bluey: Dragon
Composed by Joff Bush, Jazz D’Arcy & Daniel O’Brien
Published by Universal Music Publishing
Crazy Fun Park
Composed by Cornel Wilczek
Ivy + Bean
Composed by Michael Yezerski
Published by BMG
Scarygirl
Composed by Ack Kinmonth
Best Music for an Advertisement
Title Coopers Beer: Roll On
Composed by Dan Higson & Nick West
Published by Smith and Western Studios
NRMA Insurance: Until Then – Duel
Composed by Jeremy Richmond
Published by Rumble Studios
Samsung Galaxy Earbuds
Composed by Lance Gurisik
Published by Massive Publishing
The Voice: Power to the People
Composed by Graham Donald, Charlton Hill & Justin Shave
Published by Red Music Publishing / Universal Music Publishing obo Uncanny Valley
Most Performed Screen Composer – Australia
Composers: Adam Gock & Dinesh Wicks
For: MasterChef, Anh’s Brush with Fame, Beauty and the Geek Australia
Composer: Jay Stewart
For: The Block, Better Homes and Gardens, House Rules
Composer: Mitch Stewart
For: MasterChef, Travel Guides, Love on the Spectrum
Composer: Neil Sutherland
For: Border Security, MythBusters, Bondi Vet
Most Performed Screen Composer – Overseas
Composers: Adam Gock & Dinesh Wicks
For: MasterChef, Lego Masters
Composer: Joff Bush
For: Bluey
Composer: Neil Sutherland
For: Border Security, MythBusters, Bondi Vet
Composers: Nick Cave & Warren Ellis
For: Dahmer, Peaky Blinders