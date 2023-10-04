Bryony Marks, Michael Yezerski lead Screen Music Awards nominees

Bryony Marks and Michael Yezerski lead the nominees for this year’s Screen Music Award, each up in three categories.

Dual nominees include Amanda Brown, Mark Bradshaw, Damien Lane, Benjamin Speed, Adam Gock, Dinesh Wicks, James Mountain, Cornel Wilczek and Neil Sutherland.

Hosted by APRA AMCOS and the Australian Guild of Screen Composers, the annual awards recognise excellence in music composition for both the small and big screen. This year’s event will be held at Forum Melbourne, November 9. Comedian Susie Youssef will host, with performances led by musical director and nominee Erkki Veltheim.

Marks’ work on ABC’s The Messenger sees her up for both Best Television Theme and Best Soundtrack Album, while her score for another ABC drama, Savage River, sees her nominated for Best Music for a Mini-Series or Telemovie.

Yezerski is also nominated for Best Television Theme for Netflix’s Ivy + Bean, which is also up for Best Music for Children’s Programming. He will also square off with Marks for Best Music for a Mini-Series or Telemovie for Netflix’s Cabinet of Curiosities: Pickman’s Model, with other nominees in the category Matteo Zingales for In Limbo and Mark Bradshaw for The Clearing.

Other nominees for Best Television Theme are Amanda Brown for Deadloch and Mark Bradshaw for The Clearing.

The evening’s top prize, Feature Film Score of the Year, will be a contest between Cornel Wilczek and co-composer Thomas Rouch for Talk to Me; Speed for The Portable Door; Chris Wright for The Secret Kingdom, and Anna Liebzeit for The Survival of Kindness.

The Best Music for a Television Series or Serial category consists of Brown for Deadloch, David and Samuel Hirschfelder for Irreverent, David McCormack and Antony Partos for Last King of the Cross and Helena Czajka for Safe Home.

The full list of nominees:

Feature Film Score of the Year

Talk To Me

Composed by Cornel Wilczek & Thomas Rouch

Published by: Concord ANZ

The Portable Door

Composed by Benjamin Speed

Published by Kobalt Music Publishing

The Secret Kingdom

Composed by Chris Wright

The Survival of Kindness

Composed by Anna Liebzeit

Best Television Theme

Deadloch

Composed by Amanda Brown

Published by Universal Music Publishing

Ivy + Bean

Composed by Michael Yezerski

Published by BMG



The Clearing

Composed by Mark Bradshaw

Published by Universal Music Publishing

The Messenger

Composed by Bryony Marks

Published by Kobalt Music Publishing obo Lillipilli IP

Best Music for a Television Series or Serial

Deadloch

Composed by Amanda Brown

Published by Universal Music Publishing

Irreverent

Composed by David Hirschfelder & Samuel Hirschfelder

Last King of the Cross

Composed by David McCormack & Antony Partos

Published by Sonar Music

Safe Home

Composed by Helena Czajka

Best Music for a Mini-Series or Telemovie

Cabinet of Curiosities: Pickman’s Model

Composed by Michael Yezerski

In Limbo

Composed by Matteo Zingales

Savage River

Composed by Bryony Marks

Published by Kobalt Music Publishing obo Lillipilli IP

The Clearing

Composed by Mark Bradshaw

Published by Universal Music Publishing

Best Original Song Composed for the Screen

Glow from The Red Shoes: Next Step

Composed by Dominic Cabusi & Bronte Maree O’Neill

Monos Lithos from Monolith

Composed by Benjamin Speed & Leigh Marsh

Rollercoaster from Soundtrack to Our Teenage Zombie Apocalypse

Composed by Damien Lane & Jodi Phillis

Published by Kobalt Music Publishing obo Lillipilli IP

The Aeroplane from Upright

Composed by Tim Minchin

Published by Kobalt Music Publishing

Best Music for a Documentary

Flyways

Composed by Cezary Skubiszewski

Kindred

Composed by Caitlin Yeo & Damien Lane

Published by Kobalt Music Publishing obo Lillipilli IP

The Australian Wars: Episode 1

Composed by Erkki Veltheim

Published by Sony Music Publishing obo SFM Publishing

The Black Hand

Composed by Jason Fernandez

Best Music for a Short Film

Black Canvas

Composed by Tony King

Mud Crab

Composed by James Mountain

My Bubble-Wrapped Exorcism

Composed by Alex Olijnyk & Moses Carr

Scorpion Ascent

Composed by Nir Tsfaty

Best Soundtrack Album

Blueback

Composed by Nigel Westlake

FOLAU

Composed by Ned Beckley, ‘Ofa Fotu & Joshua Hogan

Mud Crab

Composed by James Mountain

The Messenger

Composed by Bryony Marks

Published by Kobalt Music Publishing obo Lillipilli IP

Best Music for Children’s Programming

Bluey: Dragon

Composed by Joff Bush, Jazz D’Arcy & Daniel O’Brien

Published by Universal Music Publishing

Crazy Fun Park

Composed by Cornel Wilczek

Ivy + Bean

Composed by Michael Yezerski

Published by BMG

Scarygirl

Composed by Ack Kinmonth

Best Music for an Advertisement

Title Coopers Beer: Roll On

Composed by Dan Higson & Nick West

Published by Smith and Western Studios

NRMA Insurance: Until Then – Duel

Composed by Jeremy Richmond

Published by Rumble Studios

Samsung Galaxy Earbuds

Composed by Lance Gurisik

Published by Massive Publishing

The Voice: Power to the People

Composed by Graham Donald, Charlton Hill & Justin Shave

Published by Red Music Publishing / Universal Music Publishing obo Uncanny Valley

Most Performed Screen Composer – Australia

Composers: Adam Gock & Dinesh Wicks

For: MasterChef, Anh’s Brush with Fame, Beauty and the Geek Australia

Composer: Jay Stewart

For: The Block, Better Homes and Gardens, House Rules

Composer: Mitch Stewart

For: MasterChef, Travel Guides, Love on the Spectrum

Composer: Neil Sutherland

For: Border Security, MythBusters, Bondi Vet

Most Performed Screen Composer – Overseas

Composers: Adam Gock & Dinesh Wicks

For: MasterChef, Lego Masters

Composer: Joff Bush

For: Bluey

Composer: Neil Sutherland

For: Border Security, MythBusters, Bondi Vet

Composers: Nick Cave & Warren Ellis

For: Dahmer, Peaky Blinders