Callan Mulvey, Tess Haubrich, Claude Jabbour, Maria Tran, Matt Nable, and Damian Walshe-Howling will appear alongside Lincoln Younes and Ian McShane in Helium’s Last King of the Cross, which has commenced production in Sydney.

Based on the best-selling autobiography of John Ibrahim, the 10-part drama is an operatic story of two brothers, Sam and John, one worshipped by his father and the other scorned.

In organising the street, they lose each other across their ascent to power, with the story tracking John’s rise from a poverty-stricken immigrant with no education, no money, and no prospects, to Australia’s most infamous nightclub mogul in Sydney’s Kings Cross.

Younes will step into the shoes of Ibrahim, while McShane is set to star as fictional character Ezra Shipman – the reigning King of The Cross.

Mulvey, known for his roles in the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Mystery Road, and Firebite, will play Detective Sergeant Brian Crellan in the series, while the roles for Jabbour, Tran, Nable, and Walshe-Howling are yet to be revealed.

The cast also includes Wadih Dona, Setareh Naghoni, Wesley Patten, Jake Ryan, Tony Nikolakopoulos, Simon Elrahi, Robert Rabiah, Justin Rosniak, and rising stars Allegra Monk and Malek Alkoni, who plays teen John.

Filming in and around Sydney, Last King of The Cross forms part of the inaugural slate for Mark Fennessy’s new venture, Helium, in addition to being one of the first major local dramas for Paramount+.

Kieran Darcy-Smith wrote and will also direct the series, which is being produced by Fennessy with Karl Zwicky.

Cineflix Rights is on board as the exclusive international distribution partner.