Canon introduces Multi-Camera Control app, firmware updates for XF605 and Cinema EOS range

Canon Australia has unveiled a free Multi-Camera Control smartphone application for iOS devices, designed to allow users to control and monitor up to four cameras at once.

Compatible cameras include the XF605, EOS C70, EOS C300 Mark III and EOS C500 Mark II. Four camera live view feeds can be monitored at once and functions such as optical zoom, exposure control, touch auto focus and picture profiles can be remotely controlled.

Alongside the app, Canon has announced free firmware updates for the XF605 camcorder and Cinema EOS cameras, including EOS R5 C, EOS C70, ESO C300 Mark III and EOS C500 Mark II. The XF605 professional camcorder now benefits from advanced SRT IP streaming support, allowing video streaming over WiFi/Ethernet.

A new Chunk Transfer Function allows bitesize uploads of longer duration recordings via File Transfer Protocol (FTP) using Canon’s Content Transfer Mobile app (subscription charges apply) to enable more efficient workflows for breaking news. Further enhancements to the XF605 include the addition of Canon 709 picture profile, previously seen in Cinema EOS cameras, enhancing footage straight out of the camera with a subtle increase in contrast and colour, as well as further customisation options to the waveform monitor and vectorscope size and opacity.

The EOS R5 C, EOS C70, ESO C300 Mark III and EOS C500 Mark II cinema cameras now benefit from extended lens compatibility with the latest Super 35mm Flex Zooms, RF Mount Cinema Primes and RF 24-105mm F2.8L IS USM Z. A digital teleconverter function also enables lenses to reach further with in-camera digital magnification.

Both the Multi-Camera Control application and XF605/ Cinema EOS firmware updates are scheduled to be available to download from December 2023.