Canon unveils PowerShot V10

Canon has introduced the PowerShot V10, a lightweight 4K camera aimed at vloggers and online content creators.

The PowerShot V10 features a 1-inch CMOS sensor capable of delivering 4K video recording, while also offering stills shooting capabilities. The 2.0-inch LCD touchscreen can be flipped to the front, assisting with handheld shooting. It can also shoot in both orientations and record up to an hour of continuous video.

In addition, the camera’s auto level feature is designed to help users keep videos straight and avoid slanted clips, while the The Movie Digital IS reduces camera shake when shooting handheld. The camera also has 14 included colour filter effects and Smooth Skin mode.

Weighing just over 211 grams, the camera has two stereo microphones, and a third audio noise reduction microphone, as well as a built-in stand.

The PowerShot V10 is fully compatible with Canon Camera Connect app, and has built-in image.canon integration for temporary cloud storage. The camera includes both HDMI and USB ports for easy transfers to a laptop or PC, or to use as a webcam. The device can be recharged on the go via USB-C.

The camera also simplified live streaming capabilities.

PowerShot V10 – Key Features:

Compact and lightweight vertical body

Wide angle lens focal length 6.6mm (35mm equivalent focal lengths are 18mm in stills and 19mm in video mode), f/2.8 maximum aperture

Movie recording in 4K UHD at 29.97/25.00 fps and Full HD at 59.94/50.00 fps

Face-tracking AF

Movie IS Mode

Smooth Skin movie shooting mode

Large stereo microphone

Tilt-up screen

Built-in stand (easy tilt adjustment up to 30 degrees)

14 colour filters

JPEG still image shooting, equivalent to Scene Intelligent Auto

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Webcam [UVC/UAC]

The PowerShot V10 will be available in Australia from June 2023. Pricing will be set at dealers’ discretion, with an RRP of $699 (including GST).