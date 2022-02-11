Co-directed by Daniella Ortega and Niobe Thompson and narrated by Sarah Snook, documentary Carbon: The Unauthorised Biography tells the story of the most talked about but least understood element on Earth.

Carbon is life, Carbon is us. Carbon is part of the air and the ground, the plants and the animals. It makes coal and diamonds. It built the planet and, as its concentration swells in the atmosphere, it is now also cooking it.

Carbon: The Unauthorised Biography is produced by Genepool Productions and Canadian company Handful of Films, and features scientists such as Neil deGrasse Tyson and Katharine Hayhoe.

It will arrive in Australian cinemas nationally from March 31 via Maslow Entertainment in partnership with Umbrella Entertainment.