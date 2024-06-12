Umbrella Entertainment confirmed as ANZ distributor for Sally Aitken’s ‘Every Little Thing’

Sally Aitken’s feature documentary Every Little Thing will have a cinematic release in Australia and New Zealand after being picked up for distribution by Umbrella Entertainment.

Inspired by Terry Masear’s 2015 book Fastest Things on Wings: Rescuing Hummingbirds in Hollywood, the film follows the Los Angeles-based author on a transformative quest as she nurtures wounded hummingbirds, experiencing personal growth as she witnesses their fragility and resilience.

WildBear Entertainment’s Bettina Dalton produced the documentary alongside Dogwoof’s Oli Harbottle and Anna Godas, with Avid Guy Elisco, Sean B. Carroll, Alan Erson, and Michael Tear executive producing. The creative team also included cinematography trio, Nathan Barlow, Dan Freene, and Ann Prum; editor Tania Nehme; and composer Caitlin Yeo. Dogwoof is handling international sales.

The distribution announcement comes ahead of Every Little Thing‘s Australian premiere at the State Theatre this weekend as part of the Sydney Film Festival. The film made its global debut earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival, before screening at SXSW.

Aitken, previously invited to Sundance for Playing With Sharks: The Valerie Taylor Story, was pleased to grow the audience for a film made with “love, heart, and humanity”.

“The sweet stories of these crazy little injured birds who want to take to the Hollywood skies is a big celebration of the smallest among us,” she said.

“I’m just so thrilled cinema audiences will meet Terry, Cactus, Jimmy, and the Wild Boys on the big screen.”

Dalton described the film as bringing “joy to the heart”.

“Set in Los Angeles but with universal themes, Every Little Thing is a film for our times, an escape from global turmoil, and a poignant reminder of where the natural world and our lives converge,” she said.

“We are nature and nature nurtures.”

Umbrella Entertainment’s head of sales and acquisitions Nick Hayes agreed, noting “the beauty and humanity” captured on screen was “truly mesmerising”.

“Umbrella is excited to bring Every Little Thing to cinema audiences across Australia and New Zealand,” he said.

A release date has not been announced.