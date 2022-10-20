Sean Lahiff’s Carnifex follows aspiring documentary maker Bailey (Alexandra Park) as she joins conservationists Grace (Sisi Stringer) and Ben (Harry Greenwood) to travel deep into the Australian outback to track and record native animals left displaced and devastated by recent bushfires.

As night falls, the unsuspecting trio discovers a terrifying species – the carnifex, and soon find themselves the ones being tracked.

Written by Shanti Gudgeon, the film was produced by Gena Helen Ashwell and Helen Leake for Dancing Road Productions.

Carnifex will be released theatrically in Australia on December 1 by Maslow Entertainment and distributed by Universal Pictures Content Group.