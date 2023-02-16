The Australian International Documentary Conference (AIDC) has revealed that filmmaker and educator Cathy Henkel will receive this year’s Stanley Hawes Award.

Henkel’s career spans more than 30 years as a documentary producer, director and writer, with credits including The Burning Season, I Told You I Was Ill: Spike Milligan, Rise of the Eco-Warriors, and Laura’s Choice. She is also the director of the WA Screen Academy at Edith Cowan University.

Henkel said she was “truly honoured” to become the 24th recipient of the $5,000 prize, which was established in 1997 to honour documentary producer and director Stanley Hawes.

“As only the second Western Australian recipient of the award, and someone who worked in Northern NSW for much of my career, I am very pleased that AIDC acknowledges practitioners working outside of the eastern states’ capital cities.

“I also see this award as recognition of activist filmmakers and people working independently on passion projects.”

The announcement coincided with the release of the nominees for this year’s AIDC Awards, which will be presented on March 8 at the ACMI.

AIDC CEO/creative director Natasha Gadd said contenders for the six categories were selected by the jurors on the merit of their creative treatment of the subject, quality of the storytelling, and integration of craft and technical elements.

“The AIDC Awards shine a spotlight on exceptional non-fiction projects from the past year as determined by our incredible AIDC 2023 Awards jury, made up of a stellar line-up of local and international industry representatives,” she said.

“We extend our congratulations to all nominees across the six categories and thank our Awards Jurors for their time and consideration in selecting the 2023 awards nominees, as well as our pre-selection committee members.”

This year’s AIDC will be held March 5-8.

The full list of nominees is below:

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

This award is supported by completion guarantor Film Finances with a $5,000 cash prize.

Because We Have Each Other

2022 | Arenamedia

Director: Sari Braithwaite | producer: Chloe Brugale

Clean (aka The Cleaning Company)

2022 | Walking Fish Productions & Good Thing Productions

Director: Lachlan Mcleod | producers: David Elliot-Jones, Charlotte Wheaton

Franklin

2022 | Rock Island Bend Productions Pty Ltd

Key creatives: Kasimir Burgess, Oliver Cassidy, Chris Kamen, Annie Venables, Claire Smith, Natasha Pincus

River

2021 | Stranger Than Fiction Films

Key creatives: Jennifer Peedom, Jo-Anne Mcgowan, Joseph Nizeti

Wash My Soul in the River’s Flow

2022 | Enigma Machine in association with the Shark Island Institute

Director/writer: Philippa Bateman | producers: Archie Roach (AC), Kate Hodges, Philippa Bateman | executive producers: Ian Darling And Emma Donovan

BEST DOCUMENTARY/FACTUAL SERIES

Stuff the British Stole

2022 | Wooden Horse, Wildbear Entertainment, Cream Productions

Creator and writer: Marc Fennell | series producer: Kate Pappas | executive producers: Richard Finlayson, Kate Harrison, Alan Erson

Great Southern Landscapes

2022 | Mint Pictures in association with Magdalene Media

Key Creatives: Rachel Griffiths, Dan Goldberg, Adam Kay

The Australian Wars

2022 | Blackfella Films Pty Ltd

Key Creatives: Rachel Perkins, Darren Dale, Jacob Hickey

BEST DOCUMENTARY/FACTUAL SINGLE

This award is supported by post-production company Artisan Post Group with a $5,000 cash prize.

Still We Rise

2022 | Tamarind Tree Pictures

Producer: Anna Grieve | writer/director: John Harvey | composer: Leon Rodgers | editor: Patrick Mccabe

I’ll Be Frank

2022 | Studio Dropped

Director/editor: Aaron Lucas | producers: Eloise Walker, Christina Schoefisch | lead animator Ed Smith | director of photography: Stephen Korytko

Australia Uncovered: Kids Raising Kids

2022 | Only Human Productions, SBS

Producer: Sally Aitken | SBS head of factual: Joseph Maxwell | SBS commissioning editor: Georgina Davies

BEST AUDIO DOCUMENTARY



This award is supported by AFTRS, with a $3,000 cash prize.



Ben Roberts-Smith v the media

2021 | The Guardian



The Greatest Menace: Inside the Gay Prison Experiment

2022/2023 | Lockdown Productions, Audible

Researched, written and produced by Patrick Abboud and Simon Cunich | Audible Director of Original Podcasts: Paul Horan



Bloodguilt

2022 | In Films



BEST SHORT-FORM DOCUMENTARY



The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone

2022 | Closer Productions

Key creatives: Maya Newell, Georgie Stone, Sophie Hyde, Lisa Sherrard, Matt Bate



Regenerating Australia

2022 | Regen Studios

Key creatives: Damon Gameau, Anna Kaplan



The Accidental Archivist

2022 | Compass, ABC TV

Producer: Tracey Spring | editors: Danielle Akayan/Philippa Byers | executive producer: Amanda Collinge



Eden Alone Surpasses Thee

2022 | Tom Chapman Film Pty Ltd

Director: Tom Chapman | DOP: Gabriel Morrison | music: Finn Clarke | editor: Geri Docherty



BEST INTERACTIVE / IMMERSIVE DOCUMENTARY



This award is supported by research centre Deakin Motion Lab (DML), with a $3,000 cash prize.



Beyond the Milky Way

2021 | White Spark Pictures

Writer and director: Briege Whitehead | producers: Jess Black & Briege Whitehead



Night Creatures

2022 | Film Camp

Writer-director-animators: Isobel Knowles, Van Sowerwine | producer: Philippa Campey



Yalinguth

2022 | Storyscape

Key creatives: Yalinguth Working Group



