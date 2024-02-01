Check out IF’s 2024 Rising Talent list

In the name of celebrating talent, we are pleased to offer you a free digital copy of our Rising Talent issue for 2024.

Those on this year’s list are people we think will shift and lead our industry into the future. Some are newer faces. Others have recently stepped into senior roles where they’re now making waves. We think you’ll want to work with all of them.

We put this list together through public call out and extensive industry outreach. This year, we had a staggering 692 names put forward. Our team researches every suggestion put to us; there are lots of man hours and spreadsheets involved in putting this list together. We know we’re just scratching the surface here in terms of the incredible talent in this country.

The full list, including mobile friendly links:

Actors: Georgia Flood, Ngali Shaw, Hoa Xuande, Bernie Van Tiel, Kartanya Maynard

Casting Directors: Stephanie Pringle and Alison Fowler, Amy Mete, Annabel Clayton, Will Pearce, Natalie Wall

Cinematographers: Alex Cardy, Grégoire Lière, Sean Ryan, Michael Tessari, Jaclyn Paterson

Composers: Petra Salsjö, Luna Pan, Josie Mann, James Mountain, Rhyan Clapham

Costume Designers: Caitlin Murray, Texx Montana, Tess Torrisi, Roma D’Arrietta, Steph Hooke

Directors: Adrian Chiarella, Bonnie Moir, Mohini Herse, David Robinson-Smith, Jack Clark and Jim Weir

Editors: Delaney Murphy, Kevin Luk, Ashleigh deGroot, Josef Switak, Phoenix Chisholm

Hair and Makeup: Camilla Leary, Helen Tuck, Kate Anderson, Gem Woods, Brydie Stone

Producers: Bettina Hamilton, Tessa Mansfield-Hung, Mahveen Shahraki, Alice Willison, Yingna Lu

Production Designers: Ruth Levi, Esther Rosenberg, Pernell Marsden, Emily Jansz, Ocea Sellar

Sound: Daniel Hackett, Georgia Collins, Jonathan Mendolicchio, Paul Devescovi, Hamish Keen

VFX and animation: Heather Eck, Sheree Chuang, Caleb de Leon, Jake Duczynski, Lachlan Pendragon

Writers: Thomas Wilson-White, Alistair Baldwin, Ra Chapman, Boyd Quakawoot, Tig Terera

Our Rising Talent list for 2024 was brought to you by major sponsor AFTRS.

We would also like to thank our category sponsors, Soundfirm (directors and producers) and the Australian Writers’ Guild (writers).