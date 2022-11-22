Melbourne’s Cinema Nova hopes to revive the lost art of preshow entertainment, encouraging local emerging talent to submit creative shorts via a new competition.

There are ten cash prizes of $1,000 available, and the chance for winners’ works to be on the big screen.

Nova is encouraging entrants to get creative with their five to seven minute videos, which can be anything from theme mashups to video essays, animation to voiceovers. The submissions must be created specifically for the competition and mention Nova.

“Cinema Nova has a long history of championing filmmakers, and now Melbourne’s favourite independent is thrilled to support emerging editors in the creation of fresh, bold, interesting film-focused content,” said CEO Kristian Connolly.

Entries are now open and close December 31. Enter here.