Clara Reeves appointed to SAFC board

Clara Reeves, CEO of digital games studio Hipster Whale, has joined the South Australian Film Corporation (SAFC) board for a three-year term.

Having started her games career at Atari in the mid-2000s, Reeves worked as a producer at Krome Studios and a lead producer at Media Saints, before becoming VicScreen manager of games, digital content, and animation, a role she held for three years between 2013 and 2016.

She has been on the board of the Interactive Games and Entertainment Association since 2019 and was last year recognised with the Adam Lancman Award at the Australian Game Developer Awards for her contribution to the Australian games industry.

Reeves said she was excited to put her skills to use within the SAFC.

“I am thrilled to be joining the SAFC Board at an exciting time for games development in Australia, and I look forward to using my experience to support a strong future for the screen sector in South Australia through this role,” she said.

SAFC board chair Mike Rann described Reeves as one of “Australia’s foremost leaders in the game development industry”.

“The SAFC is committed to supporting and growing South Australia’s game development sector, and Clara’s background in programming and development and her deep experience in managing one of the nation’s most exciting and thriving independent game studios will be invaluable assets in that ongoing work,” he said.

Reeves’ appointment is effective immediately and will continue until November 29, 2026.