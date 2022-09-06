Madman will release the AACTA-nominated documentary Clean in cinemas September 15.

Directed by Lachlan McLeod, the film is an insight into trauma cleaning via Sandra Pankhurst, the business owner of Melbourne’s Specialised Trauma Cleaning Services, and its workers. As the film states, Pankhurst has “lived numerous lives as a childhood abuse survivor, suburban parent, drag queen, sex worker, funeral director, business owner, motivational speaker”.

When illness forces her away from her beloved trauma cleaning business, Pankhurst faces up to her traumatic past and begins a search for her birth mother.

The documentary premiered at SXSW and closed the recent Melbourne International Film Festival.

Clean is produced by David Elliot-Jones of Walking Fish Productions and Charlotte Wheaton of GoodThing Productions. GoodThing’s Nick Batzias and Virginia Whitwell executive produce. Louis Dai is the editor/DOP and composer Patrick Grigg.