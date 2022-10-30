Eight-part series Colin from Accounts centres on Ashley (Harriet Dyer) and Gordon (Patrick Brammall), two single(ish), complex humans who are brought together by a car accident and an injured dog.

The pair demonstrate what happens when flawed, funny people choose each other and are brave enough to show their true selves, scars and all, as they navigate life together.

Rounding out the cast are Helen Thomson, Emma Harvie, Genevieve Hegney, Michael Logo, and Tai Hara.

Foxtel Group commissioned the Easy Tiger Productions and CBS Studios production for Binge, with the series directed by Trent O’Donnell, Matt Moore, and Madeleine Dyer.

Brammall and Dyer wrote the scripts and also executive produced alongside O’Donnell, Alison Hurbert-Burns, and Brian Walsh, with Rob Gibson and Ian Collie producing for Easy Tiger.

The series, which had major production funding from Screen Australia with support from Create NSW, will be distributed outside Australia and New Zealand by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Colin from Accounts will premiere December 1 on Binge.