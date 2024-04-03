Production underway on ‘Gettin Square’ sequel ‘Spit’ starring David Wenham

David Wenham is reprising his role as small-time criminal Johnny Francis ‘Spit’ Spitieri in Spit, a sequel to the 2003 crime caper Gettin Square that has begun filming across the Gold Coast, Toowoomba, and Brisbane.

He forms part of a returning cast that includes Helen Thomson, David Field, David Roberts and Gary Sweet for the film, which also features new characters to be played by Arlo Green, Ayik Daniel Chut Deng, Sam and Teagan Rybka, and Sami Afuni among others.

Directed by Jonathan Teplitzky and written by Chris Nyst, Gettin Square picks up with Barry ‘Wattsy’ Wirth (Sam Worthington) as he is released after eight years in prison and encounters difficulties finding a job and also keeping his kid brother and his friend out of crime.

The writer and director are both back for the next installment, which focuses on Spitieri as he finds himself locked up in an immigration detention centre upon his return to Australia. With old enemies on his tail and a target on his back, Spitieri navigates a series of comedic misadventures, sharing with his fellow detainees the meaning of mateship and what it is to be truly Australian.

The film is produced by Trish Lake of Queensland-based Freshwater Pictures alongside Greg Duffy, Felicity McVay, and Wenham.

The returning crew includes Garry Phillips as DOP, Nick McCallum as production designer, Julie Forster as consulting line producer, Greg Apps as casting director, Sheila Lind as production account, and Tess Natoli as hair and make-up designer.

Spit was announced as one of 11 projects to share in $6.9 million of Screen Australia production funding in December last year and is supported through Screen Queensland’s Screen Finance Fund with the expectation it will inject approximately $7.2 million into the state economy while creating 120 employment opportunities for local cast, crew and creatives, alongside an additional 250 extras.

Wenham said barely a day goes by that he’s not asked about the character he played more than 20 years ago.

“Spit was a character that endeared himself to audiences—bad habits, bad haircut and bad fashion aside, he was the quintessential Everyman, a little man doing his best under seemingly impossible circumstances,” he said.

“With turmoil all around, there has never been a greater need for a laugh. The same creative team behind Gettin’ Square has been working on Spit for six years. It’s now time to make the film and let Spit loose.”

Lake said it was gratifying to make a film with a diverse cast that reflected Australia in the 2020s.

“Australia has seen a lot of changes in 22 years, and while SPIT holds onto many of the values of the original movie, it’s definitely a story that resonates with contemporary audiences,” she said.

“We want to make a new movie that is exciting and that embraces the Gold Coast and Queensland culture, but one that will stand the test of time, just like the original has done.”

Spit will be distributed locally by Transmission Films, with international sales managed by Moviehouse Entertainment.

