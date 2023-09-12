‘Con Girl’ (Trailer)

CJZ’s true crime documentary Con Girl, which explores the many lies and lives of Australian serial con woman Samantha Azzopardi, will air on Channel 7 and 7plus across two nights from September 17.

With identities ranging from Russian gymnast Emily Sciberras whose entire family has been killed in a murder-suicide, to a distressed teenage girl with no name who was found on the streets of Dublin after escaping a human trafficking ring, and 14-year-old Aurora Hepburn has fled a cult, Azzopardi had more than 75 aliases and repeatedly deceived her victims and authorities around the globe.

Con Girl spans three continents and is built around the exclusive eyewitness accounts of Samantha’s victims. Paula Bycroft and Andrew Farrell are the executive producers, with senior producers Penelope Cross and Serena Faber-Nelson and series producer Claire Haywood. Series director is Megan Doneman, editors Philippa Rowlands and David Rudd, director of photography Peter Coleman and post producer Anthony Griffis.