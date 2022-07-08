Couples Therapy Australia is a six-part Paramount+ docuseries that invites viewers into weekly therapy with three couples, as they dive into their long-standing challenges, and seek understanding, connection and new compassion for each other.

Registered clinical psychotherapist, Marryam Chehelnabi guides the couples through the minefield of honest communication and exploration with each other and with themselves, revealing the real-life struggles — and the extraordinary breakthroughs — typically hidden behind closed doors

The series, produced by Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia will stream exclusively on Paramount+ from July 26.

It is based on Couples Therapy, produced in the United States by Showtime Networks Inc. and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.