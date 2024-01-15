Dave Hoey, Alex Kaan welcomed into Ibrahim family for ‘Last King of the Cross’ S2

The second season of Helium Pictures’ Last King of the Cross will see the addition of two new members to the Ibrahim family, with Dave Hoey and Alex Kaan joining the cast as Michael and Fadi Ibrahim, respectively.

Now filming in Sydney, the new episodes pick up 18 months after the events of the first season with John Ibrahim (Lincoln Younes) lying low overseas and Sam Ibrahim (Claude Jabbour) in jail.

Returning to Sydney, John sets his sights on capturing a new kingdom – the glittering prize of Oxford Street, Sydney’s nightclub empire. And with it, comes all new challenges and enemies. John is thrown into a struggle for power with the reigning queen of Oxford Street, Ray Kinnock, who is determined to either keep John out or take him down while facing the relentless scrutiny of newly promoted Senior Sergeant Liz Doyle (Tess Haubrich) and her new taskforce.

Other returning cast members include Matt Nable as Big Tony, Uli Latukefu as Tongan Sam, and Janet Anderson as Simone.

Sam Meikle, Sarah Smith, Fin Edquist, Jane Allen, and Tim Pye join the series as writers alongside season one scribe James Pope, while season one directors Grant Brown and Ian Watson will again helm the episodes alongside new director Tori Garrett.

The series is produced by Alexandra Doering, executive produced by Helium CEO Mark Fennessy and John Ibrahim, with Alexander Pettaras as associate producer.

A Helium Pictures production for Paramount+ Australia, Last King of the Cross has received major production investment from Paramount Australia, in association with Screen Australia, and is financed with support from Screen NSW through the Made in NSW fund and Fulcrum Media Finance. Post, digital and visual effects are supported by Screen NSW and Screen Queensland. Cineflix Rights is the exclusive international distribution partner.

Fennessy expected the next chapter of the story to “surprise and thrill” audiences as it entered the “seductive, dangerous, and ecstasy-fuelled world of the early 2000s”.

“We’re super excited to continue the story of Last King of The Cross – bringing more extreme and fascinating untold stories of John Ibrahim and his family,” he said.

“The production team is delighted to reunite the exceptional cast and crew that delivered such a stunning first season and welcomes new additions who will contribute even more in elevating our unique world to new heights.

“Last King of The Cross promises to once again push the boundaries, showcasing the evolution of our characters against the backdrop of Sydney’s gritty and glamorous nightlife scene where power, sex, crime, and business intersect.”