David O’Donnell’s indie drama Under My Skin is set for a US release, following an acquisition deal with 1091 Pictures.

The company, part of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, is planning a June 6 on-demand launch for the film.

Written and directed by O’Donnell, the Australia/US co-production follows Denny, a free spirit and artist whose love for strait-laced lawyer Ryan is tested when they question their gender.

The lead character is played by four different actors: Liv Hewson, Bobbi Salvor Menuez, Lex Ryan, and Chloe Freeman. Alex Russell and Alexis Denisof also star.

Raynen O’Keefe produces along with Russell for Five Lip Films, while there are also contributions from cinematographer Jacqueline Fitzgerald and composer Evelyn Ida Morris.

O’Donnell said he couldn’t wait to bring the film to US audiences.

“There is something in this story for everyone, and its success with general audiences is a testament to the fact that people are thirsty for new stories and new iterations of traditional narratives,” he said.

“We hope it will continue to resonate with and challenge new audiences.”

Under My Skin began its festival run at London’s Raindance Film Festival in October 2020, where lead actor Hewson was nominated for best performance for their role. The film had its Australian premiere at Mardi Gras Film Festival in Sydney the following year, before being picked up by Stan.

The US deal was negotiated by Lev Avery-Peck on behalf of 1091 Pictures and Ryan Bury of Motion Picture Exchange on behalf of the filmmakers.