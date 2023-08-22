David Wenham, Elizabeth Cullen, Mark Coles Smith board ‘Combat Wombat: Back to Back’

Like a Photon Creative has completed production on a sequel to 2020 ‘Aussie mation’ Combat Wombat that features David Wenham, Elizabeth Cullen, and Mark Coles Smith alongside returning cast members Deborah Mailman and Ed Oxenbould.

Combat Wombat: Back 2 Back takes place a year on from the events of the previous film, with Maggie Diggins (Mailman) and trusty Sugar Glider side-kick Sweetie (Oxenbould) rewarded for their heroism with a statue in the town square, along with an app that allows local citizens to call on the duo for any problem, great or small, anytime.

However, citizens begin taking advantage of the app, requesting help to carry out the most basic of tasks. Without any real ‘superhero work’ to stay busy with, Maggie is on the verge of giving up on the superhero game altogether.

Enter tech genius/entrepreneur Lenny Glick (Wenham), the founder of local tech company Chamele Online and his new exciting immersive platform. Whilst this tech takes the citizens of Sanctuary city by storm, mysterious crimes start being committed by an unlikely bunch of senior citizens. Combat Wombat, Gallant Glider, and their new friends are thrown into investigating why the elderly are suddenly so unruly leaving Lenny to enact his secret plan to permanently transport the entire city into a digital simulation, Sanctuary +.

‘Combat Wombat’

Of the new cast, Cullen joins as Skylar and Smith voices Reginald. Dan Brumm takes a break from Uncle Stripe to voice Chief Furbank and Grant Denyer returns as Grant Quokka.

Ricard Cussó is back as director, working alongside co-director Tania Vincent, while Kristen Souvlis, Nadine Bates, and Ryan Greaves are producers.

The production received financial support from Alceon Entertainment and via Screen Queensland’s Screen Finance program. It will be distributed globally by Sola Media.

Combat Wombat: Back to Back forms the next phase of the Tales from Sanctuary City multiverse, which includes predecessor Combat Wombat, Wishmas Tree, and Daisy Quokka.

A release date is yet to be announced for the film. Like A Photon Creative are also in production on fellow Sanctuary City titles, The Sloth Lane and The Lost Tiger.